Thurston County Sherriff arrests teen for unlicensed motorcycle use; issues warning to parents

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders warned about the dangers of using gas or electric-powered bikes on public roads.

Citing the arrest of a 15-year-old earlier that day, Sanders told parents that although their children may appear “mature for their age,” the risk that underage drivers on high-powered bikes pose to the community is significant.

According to Sanders, a deputy in his department attempted to stop the teen while they rode an unlicensed motorcycle on Martin Way, nearly crashing into a pedestrian as they fled the police. The teen was later arrested for attempting to elude an officer.

According to Washington State law, to operate a motorcycle on a public road, drivers must be at least 16 years old, possess a driver’s license, and have a separate motorcycle permit.

“Learning permits aren’t even close to counting,” Sanders said.

Sander’s statement comes on the heels of a new state law that, earlier this week, effectively redefined electric bikes and set speed limits before the bikes are considered “electric motorcycles”.

Sanders urged parents to reconsider allowing children without a license to drive enhanced bikes, especially in urban areas. He ended his post, “The bikes are cool, but your child making it to their 18th birthday alive and healthy is way cooler.”

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