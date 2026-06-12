City of Seattle to shut down several streets near Aurora Ave. to address violence

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle is rolling out new emergency legislation looking to crack down on gun violence along Aurora Ave. in North Seattle.

In the past few weeks, neighbors have been reporting shooting after shooting just feet from their homes. Violence, they believe, is tied to the sex trade operating on Aurora.

Now, the city says they’re planning on shutting down several streets for the summer.

The announcement came at a press conference at Seattle City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

Officials plan to systematically block off parts of Aurora Avenue at North 96th, 98th, 100th, and 102nd Streets, all in an effort to try and curb the sex trafficking and shootings that’ve haunted the area for years.

It’s a massive operation involving multiple agencies that includes Seattle police, Seattle Fire, and the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The city says the proposal will start in about two weeks, and it’ll last all summer.

This plan also hatched after neighbors installed makeshift barriers to try and keep violence at bay.

The city took those barriers down a few weeks ago, but say they heard what neighbors wanted loud and clear.

“They were sending a message to us at City Hall,” said Seattle mayor Katie Wilson. “They were telling us that the status quo was not working. They were demanding immediate action. And, we have heard that message.”

But, Seattle City Councilmember Deborah Juarez was apologetic it even got to that point.

“I apologize that we failed you,” said Juarez. “That the community had to get out on their own and put up barriers and put their own lives and family at risk.”

Leaders note a majority of the violence along Aurora is linked to sex trafficking. Seattle police are currently investigating 23 active shooting cases along the corridor.

Neighbors say drugs are a major issue as well. As such, SPD dedicated two officers to the area at the end of May, with an emphasis on nighttime patrol.

That kind of increased police presence is exactly what community members have been asking for from their elected officials. They’ve been very vocal and active in the last few weeks.

It’s also the stretch that some are calling one of the most highly trafficked areas in the country-- particularly for young girls.

“It is believed to be the second-busiest track for juvenile sexual exploitation in the country,” notes Seattle City Councilmember Maritza Rivera. “Not in the city. Not in the state. In the country. And, the gun violence that comes with it is unacceptable.”

Although the community was on-hand, providing occasional applause, doubt still lingers-- even for officials.

“I’m not overly confident right now that this press conference, or the community march I attended on Saturday night will accomplish our goals,” Councilmember Bob Kettle said. “Or, basically the standard of running the standstill that we see in our city when it comes to public safety.”

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