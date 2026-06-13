Puyallup Tribe of Indians recognized by Fifa in historic first

TACOMA, Wash. — The South Sound and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians welcomed the World Cup to Washington with a parade, party and fireworks Friday night.

The Puyallup Tribe’s involvement in the event marks Fifa’s first recognition of an indigenous nation as host, a major point of pride for members.

“It’s a really good feeling just to be a part of this whole thing,” Bill Sterud, the tribal chairman, told KIRO 7.

The event’s massive parade through the streets of Tacoma marked the beginning of days of festivities. While the World Cup is happening in Seattle, the tribe will host watch parties, traditional games, Salish celebrations and more.

“This is the first time an indigenous tribe has been a sponsor in any kind of major sporting event such as this, especially to the scope of what we are doing,” Teddy W. Simchen of the Puyallup Tribal Veterans said.

Simchen and other vets marched near the front of the parade carrying an eagle staff. They were followed by hundreds of people representing a slew of different world cultures.

“All these visitors from other parts of the country and other nations have never seen these kind of events,” he said. “We are going to show what it’s like to be a coastal tribal member.”

The festivities resume near tribal headquarters Monday as Egypt and Belgium face off in Seattle.

©2026 Cox Media Group