New state law restricting e-bikes use by kids goes into effect on June 10

WASHINGTON — A new law will go into effect on June 11, restricting the use of e-bikes by kids ages 12 to 16 and designating any e-bike capable of exceeding 20 mph as an ‘electric motorcycle."

The law comes on the heels of a wave of accidents involving e-bikes or scooters across the state.

The law amends existing legislation to designate any e-bike capable of exceeding 20 mph as an ‘electric motorcycle.’ This designation comes with a licensing requirement that could significantly limit access for riders under 16.

Rady Children’s Health in San Diego concluded earlier this year that there is an increased risk of traumatic or lasting injury for children when they ride an e-bike or scooter at speeds faster than 20 mph.

Not every electric bike can now be called a motorcycle; only those that are capable of reaching the cut-off speed without assistance from the rider will be affected by the law.

In a summary of the law, state Senate lawmakers described the amendments to the existing transportation law as an “important first step” towards e-bike safety for riders in Washington.

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