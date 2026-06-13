Cat killed in early-morning Everett house fire; family displaced

EVERETT, Wash. — A family has been displaced in Everett following an early-morning house fire that completely destroyed their home.

Crews were called to the fire on Bailey Avenue, off W Mukilteo Boulevard near Harborview Park, around 3 a.m.

Due to the intensity of the fire, Everett crews had to knock it down from the outside before they could enter. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within 20 minutes.

Everyone inside-- three adults and two children-- were able to safely escape before firefighters arrived.

Everett Fire said a family member woke up to the smell of smoke and alerted everyone in the house. The fire alarms were functional.

The family dog was able to escape, but the cat was killed.

The home was deemed a total loss, and the Red Cross is working with the family to provide assistance.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

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