King County road tax passes 5-4 despite pushback from Seattle leaders

A new road tax in King County passed 5-4 Friday, despite opposition from Seattle lawmakers.

King County leaders pushed for the sales tax to help address a significant funding shortfall for road maintenance in unincorporated areas, setting up a debate over how the money would be distributed across the region.

The King County Transportation District voted to impose the 0.1% countywide sales tax, generating approximately $100 million annually.

King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, who chairs the transportation district board, said Thursday that the measure is needed to address decades of underfunding. County officials estimate about $200 million a year is required to keep roads in good repair.

“King County’s road system knits together cities and towns as well as destinations to outdoor recreation, and we can’t afford to let it crumble any longer,” Balducci said in a statement. “We need to deliver the basic services of government that our residents need, especially given the dire state of our county roads fund.”

Seattle lawmaker warns road tax plan could favor affluent cities

But Seattle City Councilmember Eddie Lin opposed the proposal, warning that a potential amendment to distribute funds based in part on population could disproportionately benefit smaller, affluent cities such as Medina, Hunts Point, and Clyde Hill.

“Under the proposed amendment, Seattle would receive the lowest per capita amount of sales tax dollars of any city in King County,” Lin said. “We would miss out on roughly $30 million over 10 years — critical dollars for our roads and public transportation.”

Lin called the measure a “regressive tax” that would force Seattle taxpayers to subsidize infrastructure in wealthier communities.

Eight Seattle City Council members have also signed a letter raising similar concerns.

The tax will take effect on January 1, 2027, according to The Seattle Times.

This story was originally published on June 11, 2026. It has been updated and republished since then.

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group