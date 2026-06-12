Marysville breaks ground on more affordable housing as population continues to spike

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — As Marysville’s population continues to grow, city leadership has approved adding more affordable housing.

The Housing Authority of Snohomish County broke ground Tuesday on Leonard Crossing Apartments, a nearly $47 million plan for 124 apartments on Cedar Avenue. The complex will sit on a four-acre parcel of land close to downtown and grocery stores, with medical services just across the street.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 55th anniversary by adding new homes to the Marysville community and are thankful to each of our partners that helped make this happen,” Laurie Olson, the CEO of the Housing Authority of Snohomish County, stated.

The City of Marysville, the Snohomish County Treasurer, the Community Foundation of Snohomish County, the Washington State Housing Finance Commission, and the Washington State Department of Commerce were all involved, alongside the Housing Authority of Snohomish County, to get this project off the ground.

“It has always been my goal to create affordable housing programs. The Snohomish County Treasury is the first in the State of Washington to bring taxpayer dollars for affordable housing supporting Leonard Crossing,” Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan said. “I look forward to future projects using the Treasurer’s Community Investment Program.”

The apartments will be set aside for people earning less than 60% of the area’s median income. For a single individual, that’s approximately $63,000.

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