Sold-out Seattle event aims to break Guinness World Record with dim sum feast

SEATTLE — Seattleites are attempting to break a Guinness World Record in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) this week with the largest dim sum meal in history.

Organized by CID Block Party, the “You Win Some. You Dim Sum.” event will take place on June 18 in the CID at 719 S. King Street, organizers posted on social media.

“Join us in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District for an official Guinness World Records attempt to achieve the Largest Dim Sum Gathering,” CID Summer stated. “Participants from across the region are invited to take part in a historic community celebration featuring food, culture, music, and neighborhood activations.”

900+ participants to join the sold-out world record attempt in Seattle

Participating in the event is by registration only, but the 900 available spots were filled up in “record time,” and the event is now completely sold out. Organizers urged applicants to keep an eye out for additional seats as the event approaches.

Currently, the record is held by a group of 764 dim sum eaters in Australia, but Seattle will make a strong push for gold with its sold-out roster of foodies.

“We need the whole community to pull up, take a seat, and help us bring this global title home, family-style,” the group stated.

The event is in part of the group’s “CID Summer Kickoff” and will bring together local restaurants, artists, performers, businesses, and other community organizations for a full-day celebration in the CID.

Check-in for the record attempt begins at 2 p.m., followed by seating and instructions, and an official Guinness attempt briefing. The dim sum feast begins at 4 p.m. and wraps up around 5 p.m. after a celebration, group photo, and CID Summer Kickoff.

For those who missed out on a spot and wish to celebrate the accomplishment, public viewing areas and additional event programming will be available throughout the neighborhood.

If more seats become available, late-registration spots for participation and volunteering are available here.

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This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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