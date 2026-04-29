Renton police find shooting victim in the road, Rainier Ave closed for investigation

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police found a shooting victim lying in the street late last night.

According to Renton PD, officers responded to a 911 call just after midnight on April 29.

Arriving officers found a 27-year-old man lying on the roadway at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and SW Victoria Street.

Medics were called to assist and take the victim to a local hospital.

As of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, the northbound and southbound lanes of Rainier Ave at this intersection remained closed while Renton police investigated.

Drivers were told to expect delays and use alternate routes.

Renton detectives will take over the investigation. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition or any suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and reference case #26-3302.

©2026 Cox Media Group