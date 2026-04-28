Tukwila PD: ‘Frequent flyer’ shoplifter arrested and released, reoffends within 20 minutes

TUKWILA, Wash. — A “frequent-flyer shoplifter” who tried to shoplift from a Tukwila department store was arrested, released, and quickly reoffended, according to police.

Tukwila PD said that due to a serious medical issue, the man was unable to be booked into jail when he was arrested for the first alleged shoplifting.

He was instead cited and released.

Less than 20 minutes later, a retail store across the street called 911, stating that a man matching the description of the just-released person was shoplifting, Tukwila PD said.

Officers arrested the man again, and they were able to ascertain from video evidence that he had allegedly shoplifted at the same location on three previous occasions, according to Tukwila PD.

The man was booked for four counts of shoplifting.

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