Body found in Haller Lake

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire crews recovered a body from Haller Lake on Sunday evening.

Crews responded to reports of a body in the lake around 4:30 p.m., off of N 22nd Street.

Seattle Fire said rescue swimmers found the person and pulled them out of the water.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear how long the person was in the water, however, Seattle police said there were “signs of decomposition.”

Officers are checking access points to the location for abandoned vehicles or property, and are checking reports of missing people in the area.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death and identify the person.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

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