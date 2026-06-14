Miles-long backup on I-90 in Bellevue following deadly motorcycle crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Traffic is reduced to one lane on I-90 westbound near Bellevue following a deadly crash.
The crash was reported around 2:40 p.m near the I-405 interchange.
It’s unclear how many cars were involved in the crash, but a motorcyclist was killed, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
All lanes except one and an on-ramp are blocked near 133rd Ave. SE.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is seeing a two-mile backup as of 3:45 p.m.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.
This is a developing story.
KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.
©2026 Cox Media Group