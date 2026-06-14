$13 pretzels, $11 churros: Seattle’s World Cup concession prices draw backlash

Concession prices for the FIFA World Cup have been circling social media as the tournament kicked off Thursday, with steep prices for relatively basic options.

Lumen Field — temporarily renamed Seattle Stadium for the tournament — revealed its concession prices on Wednesday, and soccer fans were split on whether they were outrageously high or expected.

A full list of Seattle Stadium’s concession offerings is listed below:

Soft Pretzel: $13.49

Kettle Corn: $13.49

Ice Cream Dots: $11.99

Cotton Candy: $11.99

Churro: $10.99

Water 1 liter: $10.49

Nuts: $8.99

Water: $5.99

16-ounce Craft/Import Beer: $18.99

16-ounce American Beer: $17.99

Notably, each of the 16 host stadiums has full control over its concession pricing, and FIFA does not influence concession offerings. All concessions are determined by the primary owners of each stadium and its concession partners.

For example, Atlanta Stadium is providing FIFA fans a 16-ounce American beer for $8 and a 16-ounce Craft/Import beer for $10, roughly $10 and $9 cheaper than Seattle Stadium, respectively.

Each stadium’s food prices also vary and may include items not available elsewhere. Other cities are offering items such as $17 chicken tenders and fries in Boston or a $5 bag of potato chips in Kansas City, according to BroBible.

Social media users sound off after concession price reveal

FIFA fans have expressed their frustrations with the pricing online, with some stating that it’s “no surprise in this rip-off World Cup,” or concluding that stadiums “really want to gouge everyone, don’t they?”

Another fan compared Seattle Stadium’s prices to those at a Mariners game at T-Mobile Park, calling the difference “ridiculous.”

“Lumen has always been much more expensive than T-Mobile Park, and it’s ridiculous,” a FIFA fan posted on X.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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