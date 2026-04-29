Teen charged with triple vehicular homicide after car crash kills three Othello High School students

A 19-year-old man is behind bars, accused of killing three teenage girls near Othello.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect crashed a white Mercedes sedan into a truck three teenage women were riding in on Sunday, causing it to roll into an irrigation canal.

The 19-year-old then fled the scene, with court documents claiming he never called 911 to report the crash. But through scene processing, surveillance footage, debris evidence, and witness information, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested the suspect.

He faces three counts of vehicular homicide. All three girls were Othello High School students. One of the victims was the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

“One of those charges will have a domestic violence enhancement due to his previous relationship with one of the victims,” the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The 19-year-old’s bail is set at $1 million.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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