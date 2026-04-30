3 children found alone in Everett motel room after adult overdoses, deputies say

Three children were found alone in a motel room without food, water, clothing, or toys after a 26-year-old overdosed and became unresponsive at a Motel 6 in unincorporated Everett.

Deputies responded Tuesday to an assist fire call at the motel on 128th Street S.W., where medics were already treating the 26-year-old patient, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced.

3 children found without necessities, adult transported to hospital

While medics worked to revive the patient, deputies discovered three children left unattended in the hotel room with no basic necessities.

The patient eventually regained consciousness and was transported by aid crews to a nearby hospital. The sheriff’s office did not disclose the patient’s relationship to the children.

According to a Facebook post, deputies took custody of the three children and brought them to the Sheriff’s Office South Precinct, where they waited for Child Protective Services to respond.

The incident remains under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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