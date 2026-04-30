WA gas prices hit all-time record overnight

Two days ago, Seattle broke its all-time gas price record. Now the entire state has followed.

Washington’s statewide average has hit $5.57 a gallon, a new all-time record, according to AAA. King County is at $5.82. Snohomish County is at $5.66. Pierce County is at $5.69. The highest price in the state is in Pacific County at $6.04 a gallon.

For context on just how bad Washington has it right now, Oregon is at $5.15. Idaho is at $4.41. Same global oil crisis. Very different governors. Very different policies.

Washington diesel prices are $6.85 statewide, just below the state record of $6.96 set on April 10.

Why WA gas prices are so high in 2026: three forces hitting at once

The last time Washington was in record territory was in 2022, at the start of the war in Ukraine. There’s a critical difference between then and now. In 2022, the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) hadn’t taken effect. Today it has, adding an estimated 57 cents per gallon on top of everything else.

The 2022 record was set on global forces alone. Today’s record has a made-in-Olympia surcharge baked in, and another one coming. On top of the CCA, Washington drivers are already paying the third-highest gas tax in the country, at 55.4 cents per gallon, before a single drop of Iranian oil disruption hit the market. Only Pennsylvania and California tax their drivers more at the pump, and California is the only state with higher gas prices than Washington right now.

Diesel got hit even harder, with a 9-cent increase to 58.4 cents per gallon. Starting July 1, 2026, the tax automatically increases by another 2% annually, regardless of what happens at the pump.

Washington drivers are being squeezed by three forces simultaneously: the war in Iran driving global oil prices higher, the CCA carbon surcharge, and a state gas tax scheduled to keep climbing no matter what.

GasBuddy analyst: Diesel market ‘completely unhinged’

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, has been tracking the surge in real time on X, and his language has grown increasingly alarmed.

On the national picture, “Every. Single. State. Has higher gas prices today compared to a week ago,” De Haan wrote. “Biggest jumps: IN +84c/gal, MI +72c/gal, OH +60c/gal, IL +39c/gal, NM +37c/gal.

“Since March 1, Americans have spent $21.7 billion more on filling their tanks with gasoline,” De Haan continued on X, discussing what this is costing American drivers. “Americans will spend half a billion dollars more on gasoline over the next 24 hours compared to March 1.”

Diesel has additional issues due to a separate Midwest refinery crisis compounding the Iran situation.

“Chicago/Midwest wholesale diesel now above the West Coast, $208 per barrel. The market is completely unhinged.” De Haan stated, warning that Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin could soon see diesel above $6 a gallon with new records likely.

He described what he called an unprecedented double spike in wholesale prices, with single-day jumps of 73 cents a gallon in the Chicago market. “In roughly 20 years, I don’t believe I’ve ever seen this.”

His forecast for the national average: “$4.50 a gallon in the next week as oil screams higher and risk of an extended Strait of Hormuz blockade grows.”

Washington drivers would gladly pay that right now.

Washington vs. Oregon vs. Idaho gas prices 2026: the numbers side by side

The comparison to neighboring states shows Washington’s policy premium in plain numbers.

Washington statewide: $5.57. Oregon: $5.15. Idaho: $4.41.

That’s a 42-cent gap with Oregon and a $1.16 gap with Idaho. The Iran war and Strait of Hormuz disruption are hitting every state. Washington’s CCA and gas tax structure are hitting Washington drivers on top of that, every single fill-up.

Pacific County’s $6.04 average is the highest in Washington state. Rural Washington, where driving is not optional, and transit alternatives barely exist, always gets hit hardest when fuel prices spike.

Jill Schlesinger on when WA gas prices will come down

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger told “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio Monday that drivers shouldn’t expect quick relief, even if the situation in Iran resolves.

“Gas prices go up fast like an elevator, but those same prices take the stairs down,” Schlesinger said.

De Haan has offered similar pessimism. The Iran conflict shows no sign of resolution. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. Midwest refinery issues are adding an additional layer of pressure to diesel. And Washington’s gas tax increase is scheduled regardless of what happens at the pump.

The last time Washington gas prices were this high, they eventually came down, but it took months. That was before the CCA added its per-gallon cost to every fill-up in Washington. Even when the situation in Iran eventually resolves, Washington drivers will still be paying the CCA surcharge on top of whatever the market settles at. The old floor is gone.

The Climate Commitment Act doesn’t have an off switch.

Track current Washington state gas and diesel prices at GasBuddy and AAA.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Charlie Harger is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of his stories and commentaries here. Follow Charlie on X and email him here.

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