Woman’s body found in trash bin in Marysville, police investigating as homicide

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Police in Marysville are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found dumped in a yard waste bin.

“I was literally shaking like a leaf, you know, very disturbing,” said Bob Stocks, who lives at the apartment complex on Grove Street near where the body was found.

Stocks said just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, he noticed a green yard waste bin on the sidewalk that did not belong to the complex.

“I went to push it back out of the way so I can put our bins back and the bin was pretty heavy and so I opened it up to see what was in it and, lo and behold, there was a body,” said Stocks, who then called 911.

Police say inside the trash bin was the body of a woman in her 20s, partially covered by a blanket.

Detectives arrived on scene and spent several hours gathering evidence.

“The body was unclothed from the waist down. She was wearing a t-shirt, no tattoos, anything like that that would help us to identify her,” said Marysville Police Commander Robb Lamoureux. “At this point, we don’t have any signs of trauma.”

It’s unclear how and when the bin with the body arrived at that spot.

Stocks believes it was likely after the 9 a.m. Wednesday trash pickup.

“The only thing that we know is that it’s a unique bin, but we don’t know who it belonged to previously,” said Lamoureux.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office is now doing an autopsy to identify the woman and determine how she died.

“The sooner that we identify the body, that gives us a more definitive jumping-off point for the investigation,” said Lamoureux.

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