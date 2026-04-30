Pierce County Deputies: Missing Edgewood children found safe

Two children, ages 8 and 12, were found safe Thursday morning after being reported missing from Edgewood, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The children were last seen leaving an Edgewood apartment complex at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office believes they left on foot.

“No foul play is suspected,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Call 911 if seen.”

At 6:41 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that both children were located and are safe.

“Thank you to all the community members who called in sightings of them. It takes a village!” added the sheriff’'s office.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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