New sheriff removal law ruled unconstitutional

A new law that could remove an elected sheriff from office was ruled unconstitutional less than 24 hours before it was supposed to go into effect.

Some Washington sheriffs are celebrating this morning after a judge partially blocked a controversial new law, which would’ve allowed a state commission to remove an elected sheriff.

The law has been making headlines for months as sheriffs from Thurston, Pierce, and Chelan counties speak out against it.

It was supposed to go into effect on Thursday, April 30, but a judge partially blocked it after a group of eastern Washington sheriffs filed a lawsuit against the state.

The law would give the Criminal Justice Training Commission the power to remove a sheriff from their elected office if they don’t like that sheriff’s behavior or conduct on the job.

It would also set a minimum age requirement to 25, mandate background checks, and eliminate candidates with a criminal history.

Last night, the judge ruled the law will no longer apply to elected sheriffs, only appointed ones.

Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank has been speaking out against the law from the start. He says it takes away the decision and power of voting from the community if their elected sheriff can be removed by a different office.

In a social media post on Wednesday night, he said, “This is a great ruling. The judge explains the points I have been making much better than I do. However, this fight is not over. We must stay vigilant.”

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders chimed in, saying, “I cannot even begin to express how refreshing it was to hear Judge Schaller talk about how important it is for voters to retain their sovereignty, and that elected officials do not forfeit their free speech. Contrarily, it is the duty of voters to make their decisions based on political free speech from candidates.”

The state plans to appeal the judge’s ruling to get the law back to its original form, where it applies to every Washington sheriff.

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