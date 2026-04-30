Seattle Police: Man stabbed in neck, hits attacker with car

SEATTLE — A man was stabbed in the neck in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood late last night, and then hit his attacker with his car, police say.

According to Seattle police, a 56-year-old man was sitting in his car at a gas station on Rainier Avenue South at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday when a 50-year-old man walked up and slashed his neck with a knife.

Seattle police say the injured driver then chased down the attacker and hit him with his car.

Officers found the second man unconscious and unresponsive near a gas pump. He was taken to the hospital by emergency responders.

Police say a 911 caller, the roommate of the man who had been stabbed, told officers he was driving the victim to a fire station along Renton Avenue South. Arriving officers found the 56-year-old with a slash wound to the neck and took him to the hospital in stable condition.

Both men went to Harborview Medical Center and are expected to survive.

The stabbing suspect will be taken to the King County Jail after he’s released from the hospital, police confirmed.

According to SPD, the driver initially thought he had been slapped, then realized he had been cut. The injured driver then drove through the lot and struck the 50-year-old man before going home, where his roommate called 911.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

©2026 Cox Media Group