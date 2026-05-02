3 killed, 2 injured in multi-car crash in Douglas County

CHELAN, Wash. — Three people were killed in a head-on crash in Douglas County on Friday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a Chevy Silverado was heading southbound on SR 97, near Farnham Canyon, when it crossed the center line and hit a Honda Civic and Jeep in oncoming traffic.

The Jeep flipped over on its roof, and the two people inside-- a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old-- were pronounced dead at the scene.

The causing driver, a 47-year-old from Republic, was also pronounced dead at the scene. The driver in the Chevy was the only other person in that vehicle.

Two people in the Honda were taken to Lake Chelan Health Hospital.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, and it’s unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

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