BREAKING: Deputies investigate homicide after one found dead, one injured at Covington home

COVINGTON, Wash. — Deputies are investigating a homicide in Covington, the King County Sheriff’s confirmed on Friday morning.

Following a call just after 7 a.m., deputies responded to an incident at a home in a residential neighborhood, near SE 259th Street and SE 186th Place.

The sheriff’s office says one person was found dead at the scene, and a second person was injured and taken to MultiCare Covington Hospital.

Nobody is in custody at this time, the sheriff’s office says, and Major Crimes detectives are on scene.

KCSO says the investigation is in its early stages, and authorities are not yet classifying the incident or releasing details about any of the victims or suspects.

KIRO 7 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more. We will update this story with any new developments.

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