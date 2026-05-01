Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor’s Legion Sports Bar shuts down in Bellevue

Legion Sports Bar, an establishment anchored and operated by Seattle Seahawks legends from the “Legion of Boom” era, is officially closing its doors after three years.

The bar, created by former Seahawks Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman, opened in Bellevue’s Lincoln Square in 2023. Both Sherman and Chancellor were pillars of the “Legion of Boom” defense the Seahawks boasted in the 2010s, culminating in back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and a championship in 2013.

In an Instagram post, the bar announced it was shutting down to focus on its efforts at Lumen Field, where it has concessions in the club level.

“After much consideration, we have decided to close our Bellevue location and focus back where it all started at Lumen Field Stadium,” the post read. “Come see us there! Thank you to everyone that supported us!”

Legion Sports Bar featured upscale soul food, a wide assortment of beer, wine, and craft cocktails, and a plethora of big screens, making it a sports-watching hub. The eatery additionally hosted meet-and-greets with current Seahawks players, held themed nights, and featured multiple DJ sets.

Legion Sports Bar still operating within Lumen Field

The food from Legion Sports Bar will still be available on game days within Lumen Field, located in Section 122.

“When you come here to Lumen Field, you go down to Section 122, and you’ll experience some of the great food that we have from Legion Sports Bar,” Chancellor told MyNorthwest during Lumen’s “Taste of Lumen” event. “We decided to bring the Bam Bam Smash Burger here. We brought the Seattle Smash Burger. We brought some of our Legion cajun fries and our cajun shrimp.”

Some of the most popular foods offered at Legion Sports Bar are the Bam Bam Smash Burger — named after Chancellor’s NFL nickname “Bam Bam” — and fried shrimp.

“For me, I love smash burgers because it kind of emulates the type of play that I had when I was a player,” Chancellor said. “You know my little gavel? I smashed the gavel down, so I’m smashing burgers down. I love that, and that’s my whole play on the smash burger.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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