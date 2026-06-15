Going out of town? If you live in Everett, the police could check on your house

For Everett residents planning summer travel, the police department recently posted on Facebook that they may have a solution to a common out-of-town anxiety.

For residents that sign up, police department volunteers will inspect residencies multiple times a week, checking to make sure all entrances are secure.

According to the department website, apartments, for-sale homes, commercial properties and bank-owned or vacant homes are all eligible for the program.

Interested residents of Everett can sign up by putting their information into a signup form on the department’s website.

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