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Going out of town? If you live in Everett, the police could check on your house

By Ania Keenan, KIRO 7 News
Everett Police Department vehicle The Everett Police Department Website states that volunteers will check residents' homes multiple times a week. (KIRO 7 News)
By Ania Keenan, KIRO 7 News

For Everett residents planning summer travel, the police department recently posted on Facebook that they may have a solution to a common out-of-town anxiety.

For residents that sign up, police department volunteers will inspect residencies multiple times a week, checking to make sure all entrances are secure.

According to the department website, apartments, for-sale homes, commercial properties and bank-owned or vacant homes are all eligible for the program.

Interested residents of Everett can sign up by putting their information into a signup form on the department’s website.

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