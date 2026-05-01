Unsecured load chaos: Manhole covers fly off commercial truck, hit 18 vehicles on southbound I-5

At least 18 cars were struck by large manhole covers that flew off a commercial truck on southbound I-5 between 72nd Street and SR 512 Friday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), three large concrete manhole covers flew off the truck and into traffic, striking at least 18 different vehicles. Commercial vehicle inspectors arrived, placed the vehicle out of service, and cited the driver.

“The driver was cited for unsecured load and placed out of service,” Washington State Patrol (WSP) Kameron Watts wrote on X. “Please expect delays if traveling in the area.”

Despite the dangerous scene, there were no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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