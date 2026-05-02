Randy Johnson No. 51 retirement: Rick Rizzs remembers the Big Unit’s Mariners legacy

The Seattle Mariners will honor Hall of Famer Randy Johnson with a pregame ceremony at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, officially retiring his No. 51 before the team takes on the Kansas City Royals.

Legendary Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs joined the Uncruise Adventures Rick Rizzs Show on “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio to share his memories of the Big Unit and talk about a team that’s shaking off its slow start.

“One of the most intimidating, dominating, fiercest competitors I’ve ever seen on the mound,” Rizzs said of Johnson. “And one of the greatest pitchers in the history of Major League Baseball.”Johnson will become the fifth player to have his number retired by the Mariners, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (No. 24), Edgar Martinez (No. 11), and Ichiro Suzuki, who had his own No. 51 retirement ceremony last year. All MLB teams have retired Jackie Robinson’s No. 42.

The club is also giving away Randy Johnson ’80s jerseys to the first 20,000 fans at Friday night’s game.

Randy Johnson’s path from wild to dominant

Rizzs called games alongside the late Dave Niehaus during Johnson’s entire run in Seattle and watched the 6-foot-10 left-hander go from erratic to overpowering.

The Mariners acquired Johnson from the Montreal Expos in 1989 in the trade that sent Mark Langston to Montreal. Brian Holman and Gene Harris also came over in the deal, and Holman looked like the more polished pitcher at the time.

“He couldn’t throw a strike,” Rizzs said of Johnson’s early days. “But once he figured out how to throw that fastball for a strike, then when he came up with that slider, which we named Mr. Snappy, he became a Hall of Fame pitcher.”

Johnson went 130-74 with a 3.42 ERA across 10 seasons in Seattle. He finished his career with 4,875 strikeouts, second only to Nolan Ryan on the all-time list, and won five Cy Young Awards. He first came as a Mariner in 1995, the same year he pitched a complete game in the one-game playoff against the Angels to send Seattle to the postseason for the first time.

“When Randy took the ball, he wanted to go nine innings, and he wanted to strike you out,” Rizzs said. “That mullet flying out from behind his cap, that snarl, that stare that he had on hitters scared the daylights out of them. He would buzz the tower on hitters, and nobody had a very comfortable at-bat against Randy Johnson.”

Dave Niehaus and Randy Johnson’s greatness

Rizzs also reflected on how Niehaus, the Mariners’ Hall of Fame play-by-play voice, experienced Johnson’s dominance from the booth. Saturday’s No. 51 retirement ceremony will carry an extra layer of emotion for fans who remember Niehaus’ iconic calls of Johnson’s strikeouts.

“We just knew that we were taking a look at greatness,” Rizzs said. “The way he just strutted out to the mound, he had this swagger, he had this confidence. He knew that day he was the best pitcher in Major League Baseball, and he proved that he was.”

KIRO Newsradio’s Seattle’s Morning News played several of Niehaus’ calls during Friday’s show.

“It was just fun watching him pitch because it was a rough night for the opposition,” Rizzs said.

Seattle Mariners back to .500

Rizzs also checked in on a Mariners team that’s found its footing after a rough start. Seattle enters the Kansas City series at 16-16 after a strong road trip.“You knew the big guys were going to start hitting,” Rizzs said. “When they hit, they’re going to win because the pitching is so good.”

Rizzs said the World Baseball Classic pulled spring training at-bats away from Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and Josh Naylor, and it took time for them to find their timing at the plate.“The weather’s heating up a little bit more, and they’re feeling good about themselves,” Rizzs said. “I think you’re going to see this ball club really take off and move way beyond that .500 mark.”

Cole Young’s breakout for Seattle Mariners

One Mariner who’s been hot since opening day: second baseman Cole Young.

The second-year infielder hit .500 on the road trip with a home run and eight RBI. Rizzs said Young’s composure in pressure situations separates him from most young players.

“He never lets the moment get too big for him,” Rizzs said. “He slows the game down to the least common denominator, which is put the bat on the ball, put the ball in play, up the middle, the other way.”

Young showed that poise from the start. His MLB debut last season produced a fielder’s choice that drove in the winning run.

“A first-round pick out of high school, to watch this kid come through the organization the way he has,” Rizzs said. “He’s just going to get better and better. The Mariners are going to be set at that second base spot for a long, long time.”

Rizzs called Young one of the best defensive second basemen in the American League and said his combination of glove work and clutch hitting has been a major boost for a team entering May with momentum.

Saturday’s first pitch against Kansas City is set for 6:40 p.m., with the Randy Johnson No. 51 retirement ceremony before the game.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Charlie Harger is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of his stories and commentaries here. Follow Charlie on X and email him here.

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