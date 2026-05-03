Local reaction to the shutdown of Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is no more. The company announced it is folding and has canceled all flights, effective immediately.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, impacts are expected to be minimal. The airline quit flying there in August.

KIRO 7 spoke to travelers who were worried about the impact of the closure on their layovers or return trips.

“This is the economy we live in,” said Anoushka Mukherjee, who was headed to Charlotte.

Spirit Airlines said refunds are being issued for all flights. The decision followed years of financial turmoil at the company.

On Friday, President Trump addressed the possibility of a bailout or buying the airline.

“Only if it’s a good deal,” he said.

Hours later, Spirit Airlines announced the closure. Its website now redirects to “SpiritRestructuring.com,” which urges passengers not to go to the airport. The site includes contact information for claims agents, though it states that customer service and call centers no longer exist.

Travelers told KIRO 7 they worry this closure could drive up the prices of other airlines.

“Spirit was the budget airline, and a lot of people fly on a budget,” Mukherjee said. “Sure, they charged an arm and a leg for an extra bag, extra this, extra that, but just to have the option of the low budget.”

Other airlines are now stepping up with offers of “rescue fares” to those put out by the cancellations.

“It would be a huge inconvenience, finding different alternative routes to get back home or wherever their destination is,” said Kenneth Marty, who was departing SEA.

In a statement, Spirit’s CEO called the situation disappointing and said it was not the outcome anyone in the company wanted.

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