SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are officially going up for sale.

The team posted a statement on X from the Estate of Paul G. Allen, saying that it has commenced a formal sale process for the NFL franchise, consistent with Allen’s directive to eventually sell his sports holdings and direct all Estate proceeds to philanthropy.

According to the statement, investment back Allen & Company and law firm Latham & Watkins will lead the sale process, which is estimated to continue through the 2026 off-season.

Estate of Paul G. Allen Begins Sale Process for Seattle Seahawks pic.twitter.com/Toj3CjClzP — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 18, 2026

Before the Super Bowl, sources told ESPN that there was a chance the team could be put up for sale after the big game.

At the time, the Paul G. Allen Estate shared the following statement with KIRO 7 News:

“We don’t comment on rumors or speculation, and the team is not for sale. We’ve already said that will change at some point per Paul’s wishes, but there is no news to share. Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

