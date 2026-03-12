1 killed after tree falls onto car in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — One person has died after a tree fell onto their vehicle in Monroe on Wednesday night.
Snohomish County has seen high winds throughout the night, and thousands are without power.
KIRO 7 is working to learn if the tree fell due to high winds.
The crash was reported by Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue around 8:30 p.m. on Florence Acres Road, off Old Owen Road.
The tree fell onto the vehicle, trapping the person inside, firefighters said.
Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue announced on X.com that the person had died.
Drivers should avoid the area while the investigation continues.
