Community mourns employee’s ‘devastating’ death at local taproom, no arrests made

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is still searching for the suspect who shot and killed an employee at The Growler Guys taproom in Lake City over the weekend.

The employee, a man in his 20s who went by the nickname “Q,” was found dead Saturday morning, the department confirmed. A co-worker first found the victim when they arrived for work just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Investigators said he had been shot several times.

“It’s an incredibly traumatic thing,” SPD Detective Eric Munoz said. “I can’t even imagine what the family and what this area is going through. This is like a neighborhood staple. It’s a very well-known, respected place. So this is a very tragic, obviously, Saturday morning for all of us.”

According to the taproom’s owner, Kelly Dole, it’s believed Q closed down the business Friday night. He believes Q then left the place, but for some reason, came back to the business several hours later, and that he was being followed.

Community mourns Q’s death

KIRO host Ursula Reutin shared that her son played football with Q when they were growing up.

“I remember when we would give him rides home, just even at a very young age, such a respectful person, and it’s just devastating,” Ursula said on “The Gee and Ursula Show.” “He gives everybody hugs, he’s just such a big personality.”

KIRO 7 reported dozens of friends, families, and co-workers arrived at the taproom on Saturday to pay their respects. Many left bouquets of flowers on the ground in front of the taproom. Dole said he and his staff are heartbroken at the loss, describing Q as a young man who preferred hugs to handshakes and a talented dancer. Q was a close friend of Dole’s son for years.

“Mark my words, there is no way this person is going to get away with this,” he told KIRO 7.

The Growler Guys was closed through the weekend. So far, police have made no arrests.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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