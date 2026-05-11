Homicide investigation at UW off-campus apartment

SEATTLE — University of Washington police (UWPD) are investigating a homicide at an off-campus apartment late Sunday night.

The death was reported at Nordheim Court Apartments building 7 on 25th Ave. NE in the laundry room around 10:20 p.m.

UWPD said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The circumstances of the death are not known at this time. It’s also not known if the victim was a student or someone visiting.

People living in this complex were told to stay indoors while police investigated.

Police are looking for a man who is about 5′6″ or 5′7″ with a slim build, black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a button-up shirt under a dark blue vest.

If you have any information or see someone matching that description, call 911.

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