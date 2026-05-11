3 stolen vehicles lead deputies on multi-county chase; all vehicles crash in different spots

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking and three stolen vehicles that resulted in a multi-county police chase and ended in at least one crash.

Around 2:30 p.m., a deputy saw three stolen vehicles near SR 9 and Maltby Road.

One of those vehicles was associated with a carjacking that happened earlier in the day in Woodinville, and another had just been stolen from Monroe, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects spotted the deputy and fled on 522, deputies said.

At one point, all three stolen vehicle were relocated in the area of I-405 and SR-520, and a police chase ensued.

One of the vehicles split from the other two, exited in Bellevue, and crashed.

Deputies stopped chasing the other two and focused on the one that crashed in Bellevue.

Those other two vehicles were later found by Washington State Patrol, crashed and abanoned, according to the sheriff’s office. One was found in Bellevue, and the other was in Pierce County.

KIRO 7 captured one of the Bellevue crashes, near NE 24th St and 148th Ave NE, near the Fred Meyer.

A person who did not want to speak on camera said they were hit by white pickup truck before the driver ran off.

Snohomish deputies and Bellevue police tried to find the suspect in one of the crashes, but were unable to locate them.

It does not appear that any drivers of the stolen cars are in custody.

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