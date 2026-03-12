Strong winds knock out power for hundreds in WA

Hundreds of customers in Washington are without power after strong winds hit the area on Wednesday.
As of 6 p.m. here are the outages:
- King: 627
- Mason: 625
- Snohomish: 223
- Pierce: 143
- Grays Harbor: 69
- Thurston: 47
- Kitsap: 37
- Spokane: 32
The numbers have improved since 5:30 p.m. At that time, there were upwards of 3,000 customers in the dark.
KIRO 7’s meteorologists called for a Pinpoint Alert Day on Wednesday because of strong winds and heavy mountain snow. The passes are expected to see upwards of 4 feet of snow. You can view the latest forecast here.
The best way to be prepared for a power outage is to make sure you have all you need before a weather system hits.
- Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank. Have at least one power bank pre-charged and ready to go so you have something on hand.
- Have flashlights for every household member.
- Have enough nonperishable food and water. Usually, during storms like these, power is restored within at least a day, but it’s good to be prepared.
- Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, Ready.gov advises.
- Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages. Always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords. Let the generator cool before refueling. Fuel spilled on hot engine parts can ignite.
Report an outage/view an outage map:
- Puget Sound Energy - Call 1-888-225-5773 | Outage Map
- Seattle City Light- Call 206-684-3000 | Outage map
- Tanner Electric Cooperative- Call 425-888-0623 | Outage map
- Snohomish County PUD - Call 425-783-1001 | Outage map
- Tacoma Public Utilities- Call 253-502-8602 | Outage map
- Peninsula Light Co- Call 877-853-1388 | Outage map
- Jefferson County PUD- Call 360-385-5800 | Outage map
- Clallam County PUD- Call 800-542-7859 | Outage Map
©2026 Cox Media Group