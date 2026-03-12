Strong winds knock out power for hundreds in WA

Hundreds of customers in Washington are without power after strong winds hit the area on Wednesday.

As of 6 p.m. here are the outages:

King: 627

Mason: 625

Snohomish: 223

Pierce: 143

Grays Harbor: 69

Thurston: 47

Kitsap: 37

Spokane: 32

The numbers have improved since 5:30 p.m. At that time, there were upwards of 3,000 customers in the dark.

KIRO 7’s meteorologists called for a Pinpoint Alert Day on Wednesday because of strong winds and heavy mountain snow. The passes are expected to see upwards of 4 feet of snow. You can view the latest forecast here.

The best way to be prepared for a power outage is to make sure you have all you need before a weather system hits.

Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank. Have at least one power bank pre-charged and ready to go so you have something on hand.

Have flashlights for every household member.

Have enough nonperishable food and water. Usually, during storms like these, power is restored within at least a day, but it’s good to be prepared.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, Ready.gov advises.

advises. Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages. Always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords. Let the generator cool before refueling. Fuel spilled on hot engine parts can ignite.

Report an outage/view an outage map:

©2026 Cox Media Group