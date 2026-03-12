Local

Strong winds knock out power for hundreds in WA

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Hundreds of customers in Washington are without power after strong winds hit the area on Wednesday.

As of 6 p.m. here are the outages:

  • King: 627
  • Mason: 625
  • Snohomish: 223
  • Pierce: 143
  • Grays Harbor: 69
  • Thurston: 47
  • Kitsap: 37
  • Spokane: 32

The numbers have improved since 5:30 p.m. At that time, there were upwards of 3,000 customers in the dark.

KIRO 7’s meteorologists called for a Pinpoint Alert Day on Wednesday because of strong winds and heavy mountain snow. The passes are expected to see upwards of 4 feet of snow. You can view the latest forecast here.

The best way to be prepared for a power outage is to make sure you have all you need before a weather system hits.

  • Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank. Have at least one power bank pre-charged and ready to go so you have something on hand.
  • Have flashlights for every household member.
  • Have enough nonperishable food and water. Usually, during storms like these, power is restored within at least a day, but it’s good to be prepared.
  • Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, Ready.gov advises.
  • Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages. Always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords. Let the generator cool before refueling. Fuel spilled on hot engine parts can ignite.

Report an outage/view an outage map:

  • Puget Sound Energy - Call 1-888-225-5773 | Outage Map
  • Seattle City Light- Call 206-684-3000 | Outage map
  • Tanner Electric Cooperative- Call 425-888-0623 | Outage map
  • Snohomish County PUD - Call 425-783-1001 | Outage map
  • Tacoma Public Utilities- Call 253-502-8602 | Outage map
  • Peninsula Light Co- Call 877-853-1388 | Outage map
  • Jefferson County PUD- Call 360-385-5800 | Outage map
  • Clallam County PUD- Call 800-542-7859 | Outage Map

