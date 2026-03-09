Pinpoint Alert: Heavy mountain snow expected Wednesday

The mountains could finally get some much-needed snow this week, but you’ll want to steer clear of driving through the passes.

KIRO 7’s meteorologists are calling for a Pinpoint Alert Day on Wednesday because of an atmospheric river that could bring heavy snow, causing significant travel issues.

It’s one of several storm systems expected to make its way through Western Washington this week.

Spotty showers into Monday morning. There could be some wet snow mixed in a few showers but no significant accumulations expected, except in spots from near Bothell to Arlington east along and north of US 2, where brief accumulations *could* occur. #wawx pic.twitter.com/6qic6X0xEB — Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) March 8, 2026

Pinpoint Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer is predicting that we could see one to three feet of snow from Tuesday evening through Thursday in the mountains.

In the lowlands, we’ll turn to milder rainfall on Wednesday, and rain could be heavy at times. It’ll also be breezy to windy with wind gusts over 30 miles per hour likely.

