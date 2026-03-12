Intoxicated MMA fighter arrested on Silverdale hotel roof after alleged attempted break-in

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies arrested an intoxicated man on the roof of a Silverdale hotel after he allegedly tried to break into a second-floor guest room.

Deputies got a 911 call from a guest at the Best Western Silverdale, just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

“A guest called 911 and said someone was trying to break into his room from the balcony, from the exterior balcony,” KCSO spokesman Kevin McCarty said.

After finding the man on the roof, deputies tried to talk him down, but de-escalation didn’t work.

Deputies tase MMA fighter on Silverdale hotel roof

McCarty said the man was also a guest at the hotel, along with an unidentified woman.

“He was extremely intoxicated. He is a mixed martial arts fighter and threatened deputies several times. He had to be tased and carried off the roof,” McCarty said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

McCarty said it is always good advice to lock your balcony door, no matter which floor your room is located on.

