Tree falls onto camper in Carnation, trapping person inside

CARNATION, Wash. — Eastside Fire & Rescue is actively working to rescue a person who is trapped by a tree that fell onto their camper.

EFR posted about the incident around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The tree fell onto the camper near 1100 Lake Joy Road NE in Carnation.

Trees are powerlines are blocking access to the person trapped, and they are “continuing to fall in the area,” which is complicating the rescue, EFR said.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 has a crew en route to the scene.

