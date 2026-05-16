Downed wires knock out power to over 2K in North Seattle

SEATTLE — Downed wires were the apparent cause of a power outage in North Seattle on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The downed wires were reported at Woodlawn Avenue N and N 97th Street, affecting power in Seattle’s Northgate - Maple Leaf and Licton Springs neighborhoods.

SDOT told drivers to treat all dark signals as all-way stops and use caution.

According to Seattle City Light, at around 8:30 a.m., crews were responding to an outage in the Northgate, Victory Heights, and Meadowbrook areas affecting approximately 2,600 customers.

An hour later, SCL confirmed that a fallen tree had damaged two power poles in Licton Springs at N. 97th Street and Woodlawn Avenue N.

By that time, SCL said they had reduced the outage to 768 customers, with crews working to safely clear the area and make repairs.

You can follow along on their outage map at: seattle.gov/poweroutage

Crews are responding to an outage in the Northgate, Victory Heights and Meadowbrook areas affecting approx. 2,600 customers. The cause is under investigation, and an estimated time of restoration is yet to be determined. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/d6KxjvLmr6 pic.twitter.com/HjrHNzSnzd — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) May 16, 2026

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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