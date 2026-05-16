Man falls through ceiling at Ballard gym

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a man in his 50s made his way into the ceiling of an LA Fitness in Ballard on Thursday afternoon, then fell about 15 feet to the ground.

Officers responded at around 3:00 p.m. and witnesses told police the man first entered the gym and went into both the women’s and men’s bathrooms, then he couldn’t be found, SPD said.

A gym patron then told staff they thought someone was walking around in the ceiling after seeing the man’s foot break through a ceiling tile.

Gym staff told SPD the man then fell through the ceiling and landed on the ground about 15 feet below and he was knocked unconscious.

Officers believed he was experiencing a mental health crisis as he was unaware that he had fallen through the ceiling.

He was brought to Harborview Medical Center and is facing property destruction charges, according to SPD.

©2026 Cox Media Group