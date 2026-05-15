Things to do in the Puget Sound area this weekend: Viking Fest, Pierogi Fest, U-District Street Fair

We might have had a bit of a cool-down temperature-wise this week, but the amount of fun things to do this weekend is only just heating up.

There are plenty of opportunities to learn about cultures from around the world during a few festivals this weekend!

Multiple festivals this weekend

The Festál Program continues its celebration of culture with the Spirit of Africa Festival. As usual with this program, it is a day full of traditional music and dance performances, food vendors, a fashion show, and a crafts marketplace. The Spirit of Africa Festival is at the Seattle Center Armory and is free to attend.

It’s a big weekend for the Vikings, and we aren’t talking about the ones from Western Washington University. Viking Fest is in Poulsbo this weekend and for three days of Scandinavian Heritage including live music, food, a parade ands street carnival plus plenty of fun for you and the family. Look for the fun near Liberty Bay Waterfront Park starting Friday.

Poulsbo won’t be the only place to celebrate May 17, as it is time for the 17th of May Festival! This annual celebration of Norwegian Constitution Day will have a parade, live music, plus a beer hall, a luncheon, and lots more, all in the heart of Ballard. The parade is free to attend and is on Sunday at 4 p.m.

If you are a fan of pierogis, Capitol Hill will be the place to be on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Polish Cultural Center will host Pierogi Fest, and in addition to all the pierogis, there will be Polish hot dogs and pastries, plus Polish clothing and a Polish choir.

At Thea’s Park in Tacoma on Saturday, you’ll find theRainer Dragon Boat Festival. Enjoy food from vendors or shop from the craft vendors as you watch the longboat races. These boats can hold 20 paddlers, and there will be races from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Street fair in U-District

There are going to be more than 200 arts and craft booths in the U-District this weekend as University Way NE goes car-free for the U District Street Fair. In addition to all the booths, there’s live entertainment, tons of food trucks, a kids’ zone, and lots more for two days of fun. The U-District Street Fair is Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.

The Seattle Super Saunter returns this weekend, and if you’ve ever wanted to see the city in a unique way, this is the way to do it. It is a self-guided, 20(ish)-mile adventure from the city’s northernmost point to the city’s southernmost point. This is not a race, and it is not mandatory to do the whole thing; it is just a way to set out on an urban adventure and explore the city, whether it is the first time or the millionth. The organizer of the event, Holden Minor Ringer, confirmed that 300 folks participated in the rain last year, but this year, more than 1,000 people have signed up! You can get more details on the Saunter’s website.

Car events abound

If you have a kid who loves big cars and trucks, there are a couple of options this weekend. Rig-A-Palooza is at the Sammish Commons Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, featuring 20 service vehicles and personnel on site for kids to check out, plus a bouncy house and food trucks. This event is free to attend. Wild Waves is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event where kids can learn about emergency vehicles and services and get hands-on with the big rigs during this free event. Touch-A-Truck is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tons of sports, including the Vedder Cup

It is a jam-packed sports weekend as well. It’s Vedder Cup round two as the Seattle Mariners host the San Diego Padres for a three-game weekend series. The Seattle Reign take on the New York Gotham in a home match tonight at 7 p.m. at Lumen Field, and the Seattle Sounders will take on the LA Galaxy at Lumen Field Saturday at 6 p.m. The Seattle Seawolves host Anthem Rugby Carolina at Starfire Sports on Sunday at 7 p.m., and Jet City Roller Derby has a doubleheader Saturday at 5 p.m. at Edmonds Community College.

How are you enjoying this jam-packed weekend? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.cool-down

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

©2026 Cox Media Group