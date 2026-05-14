Mercer Island woman sues Alaska Airlines after 200-foot plunge in severe turbulence

A Mercer Island woman has filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court, accusing Alaska Airlines of negligence after a holiday flight from Seattle to Phoenix suddenly plunged into severe turbulence.

According to the complaint, filed by aviation attorney Mark Lindquist, Alaska Airlines Flight 700 left Seattle on December 26, 2024, despite repeated weather warnings.

The lawsuit said the plane abruptly dropped about 200 feet in a matter of seconds, violently throwing passengers and crew around the cabin. The woman claimed that even though she was wearing a seatbelt, her head slammed into the ceiling.

“Airlines have the highest duty of care for the safety of their passengers. Safety should come before schedules,” Lindquist said. “In this flight, Alaska Airlines pilots received repeated warnings of severe turbulence and dangerous weather. They flew into it anyway.”

Lindquist said turbulence-related incidents are among the most common causes of injuries on commercial flights.

“Our client is looking for compensation for her injuries, her medical bills, and emotional trauma,” Lindquist said. “We are hoping Alaska Airlines takes responsibility and makes things right.”

Lindquist said no dollar amount has been determined at this time.

Alaska Airlines has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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