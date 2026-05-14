Seattle police release photos of homicide suspect in fatal stabbing of UW student

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) released new photos of a man identified as a suspect connected to the fatal stabbing of a University of Washington student on May 10.

The man is described as a light-skinned black man at around five feet, seven inches tall with a thin build.

Security camera images show the man wearing a dark blue long-sleeve zip-up shirt with a triangle emblem on the left front, with a white collared shirt underneath, SPD said.

He was also wearing dirty blue jeans, with dirty dark, possibly grey shoes with a light sole, dark rimmed glasses, with short black hair and a goatee with ingrown scruff around his jaw, Seattle Police posted.

If you see him, SPD asks you to call 911 immediately.

If you know the suspect or have any information about him, SPD asks you to call the Seattle Police Homicide Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The stabbing happened on Sunday night at around 10:10 p.m. in a laundry room at the Nordheim Court Apartments, building 7, on 25th Ave. NE.

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