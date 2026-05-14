Spanaway road rage shooting suspect still not charged with crime, victim’s family outraged

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The family of Alexander Richardson III says he was the 21-year-old killed in a road rage shooting on Jan. 30 on 22nd Avenue East and Military Road in Spanaway.

Police have identified the man allegedly responsible, but no charges have been filed, prompting his mother to speak out as prosecutors await toxicology reports before making a decision.

Richardson’s mother, who did not want to be identified for fear for her safety, described the moment she learned something was wrong on Jan. 30. She received a critical alert notification from his Apple Watch. “We still have gotten no justice,” Richardson’s mother said.

The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is handling the case and confirmed they are waiting for toxicology results.

This delay is causing concern for Richardson’s family, who believe the case should be closed with charges.

Richardson was shot and killed after arguing with another driver. His mother called the incident “a mother’s worst nightmare.” She expressed frustration that police know the identity of the alleged shooter, but no charges have been filed.

“My son was shot and murdered inside of his vehicle. He never got out of his vehicle. The guy who shot my son was the aggressor,” Richardson’s mother said.

“And for this guy to take his life and there’s no accountability, what does that say about the system?”

Richardson’s mother described her son as a good person. “He was a stand-up kid. He didn’t get into any trouble. He didn’t bring any harm to anyone. He was as sweet as can be.”

Despite the ongoing wait for charges, Richardson’s mother stated her family will not give up. “I’m going to continue to fight for him and that we are not going to let this be swept under the rug.”

A spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told KIRO 7 they are unsure when the toxicology reports will be completed.

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