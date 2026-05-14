Residents at complex where UW student was killed claim past safety concerns were ignored

Police are still searching for a suspect three days after a University of Washington student was killed in a stabbing in an off-campus apartment complex.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, in a laundry room at the Nordheim Court Apartments, building 7, on 25th Ave. NE.

Authorities are looking for a suspect described as a Black man, between 5’6” and 5’8”, with a slim build, black hair, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a button-down shirt, a dark blue vest, and blue jeans.

Memorials of flowers and notes have grown at the complex and on campus.

The killing has sparked serious safety concerns among residents, who say previous issues at the off-campus complex were overlooked.

Three residents, including Quinlan Day, told KIRO 7 that the laundry room lock had been broken.

Day also said that the door to the laundry room could be accessed from the garage.

“Apparently, you can get into the laundry room from the garage because there’s been a door that’s been left open,” he said. “The keypad doesn’t exactly work for it all the time. It’s been left open a lot.”

Day also reported a previous break-in at a neighbor’s apartment at the complex just weeks ago by a man matching the suspect’s description.

“There was a break-in of a guy pretty much matching the same description, blue jacket, wearing a knife,” Day explained.

He added that the individual broke into the apartment through a screen.

“He just took the screen out of the window and apparently jumped in,” Day said.

UW Police confirmed an attempted burglary at the complex on April 25.

Day connected KIRO 7 with a woman who says she lived in the unit where it happened. She asked to remain anonymous.

“My roommates had heard some rattling coming from our kitchen,” she said. “My one roommate peered around the corner from her room and saw a man halfway inside our kitchen window.”

The woman told KIRO 7 all of her roommates ran into her room. They barricaded themselves inside.

“It was a very traumatic experience for all of us,” she said.

She told KIRO 7 that the apartment complex found them a new unit on a higher floor, but she and her roommates are frustrated by the response from the complex and police.

“No security measures were taken,” she said. “The laundry room door, which has been broken for months, this did not prompt that being fixed.”

KIRO 7 took these concerns to the owner of the apartment complex.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that occurred at Nordheim Court and extend our heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family, friends, and all those affected,” a representative for the property wrote in an email. “Some of the information being shared publicly is not accurate. This remains an active investigation, and we believe it is important to allow law enforcement the time to complete their work. Out of respect for the process and those impacted, we encourage patience as the investigation continues.”

The representative did not clarify which information

Day expressed frustration with the perceived lack of action from those in power.

“I just want to see some sort of acknowledgement that this is an issue,” Day said. He added that “they’re treating this like it’s nothing.”

The woman who spoke with KIRO 7 anonymously also claimed that one of her friends believed they saw the suspect outside a fast-food restaurant nearby after the murder. She said it took 25 minutes for police to arrive, and by that time, the man was gone.

KIRO 7 reached out to Seattle Police for a response and is still waiting to hear back.

The University of Washington’s LGBTQ+ community has been particularly affected by the incident, as the victim was a transgender woman.

UW highlighted the following resources for those who might need support:

UW Counseling Center: UW’s Counseling Center provides a variety of options for support, including the 24/7 Husky HelpLine.

SafeCampus is available to discuss (anonymously or otherwise) safety and well-being concerns for yourself or others by calling 206-685-7233 or via email at safecampus@uw.edu. Their skilled team of violence prevention specialists are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., excluding UW holidays.

Husky Assist is the UW mobile response team that provides on-site behavioral health support for students, faculty and staff in crisis on the UW campus in Seattle. You can call on Husky Assist when you or a student, faculty or staff member on campus is facing an urgent mental health or substance use issue. Husky Assist team members are trained mental health professionals who can respond compassionately to a variety of situations. Call 206-543-9331or 911 to reach Husky Assist for help on the Seattle campus.

Staff also have resources available via the Washington State Employee Assistance Program (WA EAP).

In a statement, UW president Robert J. Jones said:

“I want to express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and loved ones of the UW student who was killed late last night. There are no words that can express the profound loss of a student.

While investigators have not yet identified a suspect or a motive, I want to recognize that when violence affects a trans person it can be especially worrying to our LGBTQIA+ community members. Our Division of Student Life is reaching out to students affected and providing support and resources to help them through this very difficult ordeal.

We are grateful to the Seattle Police Department homicide division for leading the investigation as they work to find the person responsible for this horrendous crime."

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