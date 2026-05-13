FIFA World Cup: First-of-its-kind ‘floating soccer stage’ will anchor in Seattle’s Elliott Bay

SEATTLE — Seattle is taking the FIFA World Cup to the water.

Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC unveiled a first-of-its-kind floating soccer stage for the 2026 tournament.

Seattle Soccer Celebration will be constructed on top of a maritime vessel and will be anchored in Elliott Bay at Waterfront Park’s Pier 62.

It’ll turn the area into a global hub with watch parties, cultural events, community soccer, and more.

“This is a defining moment for our city and our clubs. Seattle Soccer Celebration is more than a fan experience, it’s a global expression of who we are and what we believe sport can do,” said Hugh Weber, President of Business Operations for Seattle’s professional soccer clubs. “By bringing the world’s game onto Elliott Bay, we’re creating something never seen before while delivering on a promise to our community. This is Seattle showing how a city, a waterfront, and two clubs can come together to build something that resonates far beyond the tournament.”

This eye-catching soccer hub was made possible by Friends of Waterfront Park, a nonprofit steward and programming partner that curates hundreds of free public events, cultural programs, and community experiences each year across Seattle’s waterfront.

“Waterfront Park was designed to bring people together during the moments that define a city, and this summer Seattle will welcome the world to its front porch,” said Joy Shigaki, President and CEO of Friends of Waterfront Park. “Seattle Soccer Celebration transforms Pier 62 into a place where community, culture and global connection meet on the shoreline. We’re proud to partner with Seattle’s soccer clubs and RAVE Foundation to create an experience that could only happen here.”

Seattle will host six matches for FIFA World Cup—four group stage matches, one match in the Round of 32 and one match in the Round of 16:

June 15 (Group Stage): Belgium vs. Egypt

June 19 (Group Stage): USA vs. Australia

June 24 (Group Stage): Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar

June 26 (Group Stage): Egypt vs. Iran

July 1 (Round of 32): 1st Group G vs. 3rd Group A/E/H/I/J

July 6 (Round of 16): Match 94

You can learn more about FIFA World Cup 2026 by clicking here.

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