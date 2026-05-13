Mother seeks help after son attacked with hammer in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — The mother of a man brutally attacked with a hammer in Downtown Seattle is asking for the public’s help to catch the suspect.

According to Seattle police, a man was left with serious injuries after an “unprovoked attack” outside the Renaissance Hotel just after midnight on May 4.

Lisa Driscoll said her son, George Miller, has been fighting for his life at Harborview for the last week. He has not regained consciousness and is on a ventilator.

“Seeing him in that condition, his face was completely unrecognizable,” Driscoll said. “It’s nothing short of an absolute miracle he’s even alive.”

Driscoll told KIRO 7 he was struck on the head with a hammer a dozen times.

“Somebody came down Madison, saw him across the street, hit him in the back of the head with a hammer then stood over him and repeatedly hit him in the head with the hammer until that person thought he was dead,” she said.

Driscoll said her son was living on the streets in active fentanyl addiction at the time of the attack.

She is an addiction counselor and founded the nonprofit Lighted Pathways with her son in mind. The organization offers addiction recovery housing in Everett.

“My hope and prayer is that Georgie will recover from his injuries and that he can come here and that he can be a part of this as well,” Driscoll said.

Before he can stay at her nonprofit, Miller must be released from the hospital. According to Driscoll, doctors still aren’t sure whether he will wake up. If he does, they don’t know whether he will hear or see again.

There are many uncertainties surrounding her son’s fate, but Driscoll is sure of one thing: the person who did this needs to face justice.

“Where it’s not good for him to be is out on the street with a hammer in his backpack looking for his next victim,” she said.

KIRO 7 submitted a public disclosure request with the Seattle Police Department for surveillance footage of the attack.

Driscoll set up a Gofundme campaign to pay for her son’s medical expenses and care. You can donate here.

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