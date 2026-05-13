Docs: Growler Guys employee killed had met shooter hours before death

SEATTLE — A man accused of killing an employee at a Seattle beer garden did not show for his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old suspect turned himself in to authorities on Monday after allegedly shooting and killing Quuassa Margarsa.

Despite no plea being entered, the defense didn’t deny the suspect pulled the trigger, saying rather it was self-defense.

The presiding judge in the King County Jail courtroom found probable cause Tuesday to hold the suspect on a $2 Million bail while prosecutors work to file charges for second-degree murder that they expect to come on Thursday.

In court documents, investigators say the Margarsa was in Growler Guys with two other people, the suspect and another woman. The documents say they met the Margarsa at an after-hours hookah lounge early Saturday morning.

Investigators and prosecutors say they reviewed surveillance video from inside the taproom showing the three arriving at 5:30 am that same morning, “hanging out, drinking, and possibly doing narcotics together. It appears to be a friendly interaction for the majority of the time,” the probable cause document read.

Around 6:40 am, prosecutors note a shift. While cameras do not have audio, they say the Margarsa and suspect “appear to be speaking animatedly and gesticulating.”

Margarsa is walking towards the door where the three came in, which is locked with a deadbolt. That’s when prosecutors say the suspect pulled a gun out of his cross-body bag and shot Margarsa, once in the head and twice more when he hit the ground.

“Mr. Margarsa was found with a key in his dead hand. Not a weapon, not a gun, a key.” Chris Anderson, the senior deputy prosecuting attorney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, is leading the case. Anderson also responded to the scene on Saturday.

Mazzone’s claim that his client was acting in self-defense centers around the locked door.

“The feeling was, ‘We’re locked in here, and the guy doesn’t want the girl to leave.’” Mazzone said.

Anderson says the woman is cooperating with investigators, saying she grabbed her ear as the gunshots were fired and claiming she didn’t know the suspect had a gun.

The Judge ordered to appear in future court hearings, including Thursday, when prosecutors expect to file charges.

A Community Mourns

Two memorials continue to grow outside the Growler guys, with candles burning for days placed by people paying respects to him. A basketball lays in between them, and a Nathan Hale High School Jersey is wrapped around a street sign. A vigil that began on Sunday, people have continued through Tuesday evening, adding flowers and saying a few words. Elliot Bremson says he met Q on that basketball team.

“He could meet anyone and could make you feel comfortable with him. He could bring up anyone with him and celebrate everyone around him., Bremson said, “I think that’s why so many people felt this loss.

Q was on the Nathan Hale team that won a national championship. Bremson says he was a big part of the cohesion on that team. Dustin Anthony, who went to middle school and high school with Q, saying he would coach kids at the Meadowbrook Community Center.

“He helped all the boys around the community center,” Anthony said, “It’s still shocking to me that he’s gone in this way.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Q’s family with the cost of funeral expenses.

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