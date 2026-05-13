Crews responding to fire on roof of Temple Theatre in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Fire crews are at the scene of a fire on top of the historic Temple Theatre in downtown Tacoma.

The Tacoma Fire Department says the fire started at around 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday at St Helens Avenue and South Second Street.

The building also houses the Landmark Convention Center.

TFD says to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

00 blk St Helens Ave, 4:19pm - TFD is on scene of a building fire downtown. Appears to be on the roof of the building. Please avoid the area while crews are actively responding. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/1wKCZL4rDP — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) May 12, 2026

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