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Crews responding to fire on roof of Temple Theatre in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Tacoma Fire Department
Crews responding to fire on roof of Landmark Convention Center in Tacoma Photo: Tacoma Fire Department (Photo: Tacoma Fire Department)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — Fire crews are at the scene of a fire on top of the historic Temple Theatre in downtown Tacoma.

The Tacoma Fire Department says the fire started at around 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday at St Helens Avenue and South Second Street.

The building also houses the Landmark Convention Center.

TFD says to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

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