Governor Ferguson denies clemency for man who killed Spokane father in front of wife and baby

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has denied clemency for Travis ComesLast, the man convicted of shooting 20-year-old Christopher Gongyin in the head in front of his wife and infant daughter in their Spokane home in 1996.

Barbara Gongyin, Christopher’s widow, contacted KIRO Newsradio Monday night to share the news. Ferguson’s decision overrides the Washington State Clemency and Pardons Board’s 3-to-1 recommendation in March to release ComesLast, who has served roughly 30 years of a 46-year sentence for murder and robbery.

Barbara Gongyin fought clemency for her husband’s killer

The governor’s decision follows a clemency process that drew sharp criticism from the Gongyin family and the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

In December 2025, the board voted 2-to-1 to deny clemency while the Gongyin family was on the video call. Three months later, the board reconvened without the family present and without new testimony. Board member Rhonda Salveson reversed her vote after what she called “very deep and further reflection.” The recommendation flipped to 3-to-1 in favor of release.

The family wasn’t notified. They found out after the fact.

Spokane County prosecutor Preston McCollum had urged the board to reject ComesLast’s petition, arguing his sentence “continues to serve justice” and that crime victims deserve “truth in sentencing.”

Barbara Gongyin told the board in December that the repeated clemency hearings forced her to relive the worst night of her life.

“It is unfair, painful, and disappointing that it has become my responsibility to plead that a just sentence be maintained,” she said.

1996 Spokane murder of Christopher Gongyin

ComesLast and an accomplice broke into the Gongyin home in north Spokane in June 1996. ComesLast shot Christopher Gongyin in the back of the head. The bullet burned the couple’s 13-month-old daughter’s leg. ComesLast then pulled Barbara and the baby from their bed and demanded money and drugs.

Christopher Gongyin died in his own bedroom. He was 20 years old. The Spokane murder left Barbara a widow at 20, raising their daughter alone in the same house where it happened.

ComesLast was on the run from juvenile detention at the time. He had a prior arrest for firing 15 rounds from a semiautomatic assault rifle into an apartment complex. His brother Kenneth was sentenced to consecutive life terms for a double murder the same week.

Governor Ferguson’s clemency and parole denials

The governor has rejected early release recommendations in other high-profile cases. He canceled the parole of serial rapist Billy Van Court in 2026 and reversed former Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to release triple murderer Timothy Pauley in 2025.

ComesLast will continue serving his 46-year sentence. He is 50 years old.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to the governor’s office for comment. This story will be updated.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Charlie Harger is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of his stories and commentaries here. Follow Charlie on X and email him here.

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