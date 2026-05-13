Hit-and-run on SB I-405 in Renton seriously injures motorcyclist, 2+ mile traffic backups

RENTON, Wash. — A motorcyclist was injured after a hit-and-run on I-405 in Renton this morning, according to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Trooper Johnson first reported the crash at around 5:45 a.m., informing drivers that the southbound lanes of I-405 near Sunset Boulevard were closed due to a motorcycle vs. car, serious injury, hit-and-run collision.

The crash is being investigated for vehicular assault.

Trooper Johnson says WSP is working on sharing a description of the “running vehicle.”

Here is what the scene looks like. pic.twitter.com/fp2wCE5oNZ — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 13, 2026

As of 6:20 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed that just one lane was open, with about 2+ miles of traffic backups.

WSDOT told drivers to expect delays and use alternative routes.

UPDATE: Southbound I-405 is reduced to one lane near Sunset Blvd in Renton due to a collision. We are seeing about 2+ miles of backup at this time.



Expect delays in this area @CityofRenton https://t.co/YAj4CJA0ST pic.twitter.com/MjHwdM6NPl — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 13, 2026

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.

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