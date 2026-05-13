Police: Two men found dead in Kent, witness reports son killed father then himself

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says two men were found dead at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Police responded to a home near South 271st Street and 31st Avenue South to reports of a shooting.

KPD says two men were found “obviously deceased,” and a witness told police that the 48-year-old suspect shot his 70-year-old father before taking his own life.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This is a developing story.

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